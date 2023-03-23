New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun and his wholly-owned companies Tron Foundation Ltd., BitTorrent Foundation Ltd. and Rainberry Inc. Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Sun of selling unregistered crypto asset securities in the form of TRX and BTT tokens. The suit also contends that Sun and his companies engaged in 'wash trading' TRX tokens by creating an artificial appearance of legitimate investor interest, while keeping the tokens within the companies and creating no beneficial change in interest. Songwriter Austin Mahone and rapper DeAndre Cortez Way a/k/a Soulja Boy were also named in the suit for their roles in promoting and touting the tokens on social media accounts without disclosing that they had been compensated. The case is 1:23-cv-02433, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Sun et al.

Government

March 23, 2023, 7:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Austin Mahone

BitTorrent Foundation Ltd.

DeAndre Cortez Way

Justin Sun

Rainberry, Inc.

Tron Foundation Limited

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws