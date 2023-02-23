New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Edward Gray Stiles Jr. and James Andrew Stiles Jr., an employee for medicine supply chain company Phlow Corp., Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading claims. According to the complaint, Phlow Corp. assisted Eastman Kodak Company in obtaining funding from the federal government to produce key active pharmaceutical ingredients required to produce medicines. The lawsuit accuses James Andrew Stiles of using nonpublic information to tip his cousin, Edward Gray Stiles, to trade Kodak securities before any public announcement about Kodak's negotiations for federal funding. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01523, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Stiles et al.

Government

February 23, 2023, 3:49 PM