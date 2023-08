New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Aug. 8 in Colorado District Court accusing a defendant of defrauding investors of more than $5 million dollars. The suit accuses Chad M. Stickforth of using hedge fund RSF Capital to misappropriate investor funds in a Ponzi-like scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02000, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Stickforth.

Securities and Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

Chad M. Stickforth

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws