Who Got The Work

Mark Gustafson of White & Case has entered an appearance for 8198381 Canada Inc. and Daniel Solomita in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of engaging in a scheme to sell publicly traded stock in Loop Industries Inc., while concealing their ownership of the stock and connections with the plastics recycling company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia, is 3:22-cv-01483, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Stephens et al.

Government

December 29, 2022, 11:15 AM