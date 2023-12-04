Who Got The Work

Serrin Turner, Sean M. Berkowitz and Kirsten Caroline Lee from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent SolarWinds, an IT management software company, and Timothy G. Brown in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to a 2020 cyberattack known as 'SUNBURST' which compromised the IT systems of various SolarWinds customers, including U.S. government agencies, was filed Oct. 30 in New York Southern District Court by the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the complaint, Brown and other employees concealed known cybersecurity risks and failed to make adequate disclosures during the company's second IPO in 2018. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-09518, Securities and Exchange Commission v. SolarWinds Corp. et al.

Cybersecurity

December 04, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

SolarWinds Corp.

Timothy G. Brown

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws