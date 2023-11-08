Who Got The Work

King & Spalding partners Mike J. Biles, M. Alec Koch and senior associate Mateo de la Torre have stepped in to represent Timothy G. Brown, SolarWinds former vice president of security and architecture, in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to a 2020 cyberattack known as 'SUNBURST' which compromised the IT systems of various SolarWinds customers, including U.S. government agencies, was filed Oct. 30 in New York Southern District Court by the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the complaint, Brown and other employees concealed known cybersecurity risks and failed to make adequate disclosures during the company's second IPO in 2018. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-09518, Securities and Exchange Commission v. SolarWinds Corp. et al.

Cybersecurity

November 08, 2023, 8:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities & Exchange Commission

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission (dc)

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

United States Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

SolarWinds Corp.

Timothy G. Brown

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws