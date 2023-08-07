New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Christopher Slaga a/k/a Keith Renko, Hayden Greene and other defendants on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of raising $3.5 million from investors to purportedly trade securities using 'proprietary computer-based quantitative and statistical algorithms,' then misappropriating most of the funds for personal and luxury expenses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01425, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Slaga et al.

Government

August 07, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

defendants

Christopher Slaga, a/k/a Keith Renko

Hayden Greene

J4 Capital Advisors, LLC

Q4 Capital Group, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws