The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Sisu Capital, Timothy Overturf and Hansueli Overturf on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of making unauthorized and unsuitable investments on behalf of clients while pocketing over $2 million in fees and commissions. The suit further accuses Hansueli Overturf of giving investment advice during two periods when he had been suspended from acting as an investment adviser by the State of California. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03855, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Sisu Capital LLC et al.

August 01, 2023, 7:18 PM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws