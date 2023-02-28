New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued FTX engineering director Nishad Singh Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit contends that Singh created a software code that allowed $8 billion in FTX customer assets to be diverted to Alameda Research, FTX's sister company. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a similar suit earlier today. Significantly, Singh pleaded guilty to six criminal charges, including fraud and conspiracy, in a New York court on Tuesday. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01691, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Singh.

February 28, 2023, 5:15 PM