New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Secured Income Group Inc., Max Edward McDermott and Stacey Marie Porter Thursday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses the defendants of making material misrepresentations to investors by failing to disclose the sale of loans to third-party purchasers, leading to a lower outstanding principal value of real estate loan collateral. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01690, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Secured Income Group, Inc. et al.

Government

September 15, 2022, 4:07 PM