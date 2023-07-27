The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Brent Seaman, Accanito Capital Group and Surge LLC on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of raising $35 million from about 60 investors with the promise of investing in tech startups and software companies; according to the complaint, the defendants only invested in one company, made Ponzi-like distributions and misappropriated millions of dollars from investors, many of whom were elderly, retirees and members of Seaman's church in Naples, Florida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22791, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Seaman et al.
Government
July 27, 2023, 5:13 PM