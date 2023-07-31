New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Richard Heart and his three unincorporated entities Hex, PulseChain and PulseX Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action contends that Heart raised more than $1 billion in the unregistered offer and sale of crypto asset securities to retail investors. The complaint further accuses Heart of misappropriating $12.1 million for his personal luxury purchases. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05749, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Schueler et al.

Government

July 31, 2023, 11:09 AM

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

Hex

PulseChain

PulseX

Richard J Schueler

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws