Who Got The Work

Joseph Gallo of Withers has entered an appearance for John Lester Mandac Natividad in a pending insider trading lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, accuses the defendant of misappropriating material nonpublic information to trade stocks in advance of market-moving announcements issued by Intrado Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:22-cv-05788, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Saini et al.

Government

December 09, 2022, 3:49 PM