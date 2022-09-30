New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued former Intrado Corp. IT employees John Lester Mandac Natividad and Harpreet Saini Friday in New Jersey District Court over alleged insider trading. The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating material nonpublic information to trade stocks in advance of market-moving announcements issued by Intrado. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05788, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Saini et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 12:22 PM