New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Pavel Ruiz Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses Ruiz of perpetrating a Ponzi scheme that raised over $196 million from investors. Ruiz is accused of misappropriating $6.5 million of those funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61609, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ruiz.

Government

August 29, 2022, 3:51 PM