New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities lawsuit against Ted L. Romeo on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit accuses Romeo of selling shares of health management company MediXall without registering as a broker or dealer with the SEC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61691, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Romeo.

Government

September 09, 2022, 2:02 PM