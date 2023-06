New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Juan Roman on Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged insider trading. The complaint accuses Roman, a former employee of Acceleron Pharma Inc., of trading the biopharmaceutical company’s securities based on nonpublic information about the FDA review status of two drug candidates. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11470, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Roman.

June 30, 2023, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission - Ma

defendants

Juan Roman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws