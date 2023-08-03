New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought a lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court accusing a defendant of defrauding investors of approximately $1 million dollars via a Ponzi scheme. The lawsuit targets Jose D. Rocha for allegedly misrepresenting himself as a successful investor and misappropriating funds to gamble and buy luxury items. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11779, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Rocha.

Government

August 03, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

United States Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Jose D Rocha

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws