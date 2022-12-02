New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued David Kenney and James Robinson Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of recruiting a network of sales agents to sell fraudulent investments and serving as the sales agents’ liaisons to Bar Works, a shared office space company which offered the fraudulent investments. Further, the complaint contends that the defendants raised over $7.5 million from at least one hundred investors for the fraudulent investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10200, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Robinson et al.

