Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Thursday removed a securities lawsuit against Reliable One Resources, Quantum Filtration and other defendants to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of defrauding investors of over $34 million by promoting investment in counterfeit N-95 masks which had not been approved by the FDA. The case is 2:23-cv-00049, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Reliable One Resources, Inc. et al.

Government

January 19, 2023, 7:59 PM