New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court accusing Red Rock Secured and other defendants of engaging in a precious metals investment scheme. The court action asserts that the defendants defrauded investors of millions of dollars by failing to disclose that they were charging up to 130% markup on coins, and misrepresenting the actual market value of the coins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03682, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Red Rock Secured, LLC et al.

Government

May 15, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Anthony Spencer

Jeffrey Ward

Red Rock Secured, LLC

Sean Kelly

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws