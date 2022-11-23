Who Got The Work

Adam Lurie, Richard Smith and Doug Davison from Linklaters have entered appearances for Ramkumar V. Rayapureddy in a pending securities lawsuit over alleged insider trading claims. The complaint, filed Nov. 10 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses Rayapureddy of unlawfully disclosing material, nonpublic information to a former work colleague concerning pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V.'s financial results and at least one drug application approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:22-cv-01592, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Rayapureddy.

November 23, 2022, 7:35 AM