New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ramkumar V. Rayapureddy Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged insider trading claims. The lawsuit accuses Rayapureddy of unlawfully disclosing material, nonpublic information to a former work colleague concerning pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V.'s financial results and at least one drug application approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01592, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Rayapureddy.

Government

November 10, 2022, 5:36 PM