New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ganesh H. Betanabhatla and Ramas Capital Management LLC Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action accuses the defendants of violating the anti-fraud laws by intentionally misleading investors in order to raise funds in an attempt to bail out a prior investment fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02979, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Ramas Capital Management, LLC et al.

Government

September 01, 2022, 6:46 PM