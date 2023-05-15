The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued biopharmaceutical company Quanta Inc. and executives Arthur Mikaelian and Grant Mikaelian on Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants falsely claimed that the Food and Drug Administration had accepted Quanta’s clinical trial for a homeopathic remedy for COVID-19 made from scorpion venom. The suit also claims that the defendants ‘inflated’ Quanta’s revenue for the first quarter of 2021 in its financial statements. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03683, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Quanta, Inc. et al.
May 15, 2023, 12:57 PM