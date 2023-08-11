Who Got The Work

Craig D. Martin and William Frentzen of Morrison & Foerster have entered appearances for Vidul Prakash, the CFO of smart window manufacturer View Inc., in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed July 3 in California Northern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The court case arises from the defendant's role in View’s failure to disclose over $20 million in liabilities, depriving investors of material information about View’s financial condition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-03300, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Prakash.

Government

August 11, 2023, 10:19 AM

