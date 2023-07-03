New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Vidul Prakash, the CFO of smart window manufacturer View Inc., Monday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case arises from the defendant's role in View’s failure to accrue for and disclose over $20 million in liabilities, depriving investors of material information about View’s financial condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03300, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Prakash.

July 03, 2023, 12:43 PM

Securities And Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Vidul Prakash

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws