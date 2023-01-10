Who Got The Work

McGuireWoods partner Benjamin A. O'Neil has entered an appearance for Kazem Kazempour in a pending lawsuit alleging fraud and insider trading. The complaint, filed Dec. 20 in Maryland District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses Nader Pourhassan, the former CEO of clinical-stage biotechnology company CytoDyn, of artificially inflating CytoDyn's stock by issuing a false press release announcing that the company had submitted a complete biologics license application with the Food and Drug Administration, a claim the FDA itself refuted days later. The suit further contends that Pourhassan garnered a profit of over $4.7 million after selling $15.8 million in stock. Kazempour is accused of 'signing off' on the incomplete application. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, is 8:22-cv-03284, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Pourhassan et al.

Government

January 10, 2023, 9:31 AM