New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court alleging fraud and insider trading against Nader Pourhassan, the former CEO of clinical-stage biotechnology company CytoDyn, and Kazem Kazempour, the CEO of a contract research organization hired by CytoDyn. The suit contends that Pourhassan artificially inflated CytoDyn's stock by issuing a false press release announcing that the company had submitted a complete biologics license application with the Food and Drug Administration, a claim the FDA itself refuted days later. The suit further contends that Pourhassan garnered a profit of over $4.7 million after selling $15.8 million in stock. Kazempour is accused of 'signing off' on the incomplete application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-03284, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Pourhassan et al.

Government

December 20, 2022, 1:31 PM