New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against David Pope on Friday in Minnesota District Court. The suit arises from Pope's employment at global agricultural co-op CHS, where Pope acquired rail freight contracts for CHS and also bought and sold those contracts on the secondary market. The complaint accuses Pope of reporting non-existent contracts and manipulating the valuation of existing contracts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02155, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Pope.

Government

September 02, 2022, 1:44 PM