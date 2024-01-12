Who Got The Work

Katten Muchin Rosenman partners Michael M. Rosensaft and Scott A. Resnik and associate Nicholas Liotta have entered appearances for Prior 2 IPO and Raymond J. Pirrello Jr. in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, which claims that a network of unregistered agents defrauded investors of millions of dollars by charging huge markups, was filed Dec. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The suit takes aim at Late Stage Asset Management and other defendants over a scheme which claimed they were offering a chance to invest in pre-IPO companies without paying upfront fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 2:23-cv-08953, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Pirrello et al.

Government

January 12, 2024, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

defendants

Anthony DiTucci

JL Rivera Enterprises Ltd.

Joseph Rivera

Late Stage Asset Management, LLC

Marcello Follano

Pre IPO Marketing Inc.

Prior 2 IPO Inc.

Prior2IPO Inc.

Raymond J. Pirrello, Jr.

Raymond Pirrello

Robert Cassino

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Nicholas Liotta

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws