Brian J. Butler and Suzanne O. Galbato of Bond, Schoeneck & King have stepped in to represent Pinnacle Advisors LLC and the company's president Robert F. Cuculich and chief compliance officer Benjamin R. Quilty in a pending securities lawsuit pertaining to the alleged aiding and abetting of a third party investment company. The suit, filed May 5 in New York Northern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of misclassifying the company’s investments and failing to have the company submit mandated reports to the SEC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr., is 5:23-cv-00547, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Pinnacle Advisors, LLC et al.
July 12, 2023, 7:33 AM