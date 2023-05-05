New Suit - Securities

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Pinnacle Advisors and certain executives on Friday in New York Northern District Court for allegedly aiding and abetting a third party investment company in its violation of SEC reporting requirements. According to the complaint, the defendants misclassified the company’s investments and failed to have the company submit mandated reports to the SEC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00547, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Pinnacle Advisors, LLC et al.

Government

May 05, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Benjamin R. Quilty

Lawton A. Williamson

Mark E. Wadach

Pinnacle Advisors, LLC

Robert F. Cuculich

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws