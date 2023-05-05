U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Pinnacle Advisors and certain executives on Friday in New York Northern District Court for allegedly aiding and abetting a third party investment company in its violation of SEC reporting requirements. According to the complaint, the defendants misclassified the company’s investments and failed to have the company submit mandated reports to the SEC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00547, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Pinnacle Advisors, LLC et al.
Government
May 05, 2023, 3:03 PM