New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Rich N. Phan and Sang N. Phan Monday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses the defendants of free-riding three to four brokerage accounts and not satisfying over $12,000 in fund transfers. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00149, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Phan et al.

Government

September 27, 2022, 6:31 AM