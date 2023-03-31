New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued sued William O. Adams, Craig D. Perciavalle and Joseph A. Runkel on Friday in Alabama Southern District Court over alleged false financial filings. The court action contends the defendants, who are top executives of the U.S. subsidiary of Australian defense contractor Austal Limited, engaged in a deceptive scheme to fraudulently overstate revenues and earnings on ships Austal built for the U.S. Navy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00109, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Perciavalle et al.

Government

March 31, 2023, 3:57 PM

Securities And Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Craig D. Perciavalle

Joseph A. Runkel

William O. Adams

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws