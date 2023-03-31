The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued sued William O. Adams, Craig D. Perciavalle and Joseph A. Runkel on Friday in Alabama Southern District Court over alleged false financial filings. The court action contends the defendants, who are top executives of the U.S. subsidiary of Australian defense contractor Austal Limited, engaged in a deceptive scheme to fraudulently overstate revenues and earnings on ships Austal built for the U.S. Navy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00109, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Perciavalle et al.
Government
March 31, 2023, 3:57 PM