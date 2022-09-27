New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Pebblekick Inc. and its former CEO Donald Shiroishi Tuesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of operating a Ponzi-scheme and fraudulently raising approximately $17 million from investors. The complaint contends that the defendants represented that proceeds from the sale of Pebblekick’s notes would be used to finance the acquisition of intellectual property when Shiroishi would use the money to repay principal on investments made by earlier Pebblekick investors. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06984, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Pebblekick, Inc., a California Corporation et al.

