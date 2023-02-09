New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Payward Trading Ltd. and Payward Ventures Inc., both known as Kraken, Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to register the offer and sale of their cryptocurrency asset staking-as-a-service program. Consequently, Kraken has agreed to cease offering securities through crypto asset staking services to settle the charges. The case is 3:23-cv-00588, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Payward Ventures, Inc. et al.

Government

February 09, 2023, 4:25 PM