Who Got The Work

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Rahul Mukhi, Jennifer Kennedy Park and Matthew C. Solomon have stepped in to defend Payward Inc. and Payward Ventures Inc., collectively doing business as Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 20 in California Northern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of operating the trading platform as an unregistered securities exchange. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:23-cv-06003, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Payward, Inc. et al.

Government

December 01, 2023, 8:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Senior Counsel Division Of Enforcement

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Payward Ventures, Inc.

Payward, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Waymaker LLP

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws