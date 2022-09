New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Peter L. Coker Sr., Peter L. Coker Jr. and James T. Patten on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of self-dealing in order to artificially inflate shares of Makamer Holdings and EZRaider Co. f/k/a E-Waste Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05703, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Patten et al.

