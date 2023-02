New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued self-employed day trader Milan V. Patel Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit contends that Patel disseminated false information to Mark Melnick, a former online trading platform host, in an attempt to manipulate the securities market by causing the prices of certain stocks to temporarily rise. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Patel.

Government

February 17, 2023, 8:17 AM