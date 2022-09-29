New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Charles Parrino Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of creating and disseminating false rumors that caused the price of targeted stocks and options to temporarily rise and netted the defendant over $980,000 in 'ill-gotten' gains. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03888, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Parrino.

Government

September 29, 2022, 6:15 AM