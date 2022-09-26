New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Judith Paris-Pinder Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of fraudulently raising $2.3 million from investors, mostly Haitians and Haitian-Americans, through an unregistered offering of loan agreements issued by the defendant falsely promising returns of up to 50%. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23100, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Paris-Pinder.

Government

September 26, 2022, 11:19 AM