The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Joseph A. Padilla, Kevin C. Dills and other defendants Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit accuses Padilla and Dills of orchestrating a fraudulent stock-selling scheme in which Padilla knowingly enabled illegal stock sales by individuals and groups that secretly held enough shares in small companies to dominate the market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11331, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Padilla et al.
June 13, 2023, 3:09 PM