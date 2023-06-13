New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Joseph A. Padilla, Kevin C. Dills and other defendants Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit accuses Padilla and Dills of orchestrating a fraudulent stock-selling scheme in which Padilla knowingly enabled illegal stock sales by individuals and groups that secretly held enough shares in small companies to dominate the market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11331, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Padilla et al.

Government

June 13, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission - Ma

defendants

Arlene Sandoval

Ashley Robinson

Bright Star International, Inc.

Carlos Hernandez

Jamie Quick

Joseph A. Padilla

Kevin C. Dills

Life Sciences Journeys, Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws