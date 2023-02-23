New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ozy Media and its top officials Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of repeatedly lying to investors about the media company's financial condition, business relationships and fundraising efforts over a two-and-a-half year period, raising approximately $50 million from investors. Specifically, the company's COO, as part of a scheme to obtain a $40 million investment from an investment bank, impersonated a YouTube executive on a conference call in an effort to embellish Ozy’s business relationship with YouTube. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01424, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ozy Media, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 23, 2023, 12:49 PM