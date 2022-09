New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Jason Nordlund Thursday in Minnesota District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses the defendant of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to inflate the value of a private hedge fund that he managed, Norstar F&F Capital. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02406, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Nordlund.

Government

September 29, 2022, 4:27 PM