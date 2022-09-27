New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court targeting four individuals for allegedly generating millions of dollars through a fraudulent penny stocks scheme. The suit accuses defendants Matthew Nicosia and William Reininger of selling shares of companies which they secretly controlled, then funding marketing campaigns in order to generate demand artificially. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05761, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Nicosia et al.

September 27, 2022, 1:12 PM