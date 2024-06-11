Who Got The Work

Yu Han of Morrison & Foerster has entered an appearance for Zhou Min Ni in a pending securities lawsuit. The court action, filed June 3 in District of Columbia District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, contends that the defendant made material misrepresentations regarding the financial records of the company to make millions in personal profit while misappropriating company funds for the personal use of Zhou Min Ni. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, is 1:24-cv-01632, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Ni et al.

Government

June 11, 2024, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Jian Ming Ni

Jian Ming Ni

Zhou Min Ni

Zhou Min Ni

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws