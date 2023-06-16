New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Native American Energy Group Inc. (NAEG), CEO Joseph D’Arrigo, David Hudzik and other defendants Friday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit contends that NAEG fraudulently raised $3.43 million by misleading investors. The complaint further accuses the defendants of misappropriating approximately 70 percent of the funds raised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04455, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Native American Energy Group, Inc. et al.

Government

June 16, 2023, 11:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

defendants

David Hudzik

Joseph D'Arrigo

Lisa D'Arrigo

Lorraine Alejandro

Native American Energy Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws