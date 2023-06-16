The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Native American Energy Group Inc. (NAEG), CEO Joseph D’Arrigo, David Hudzik and other defendants Friday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit contends that NAEG fraudulently raised $3.43 million by misleading investors. The complaint further accuses the defendants of misappropriating approximately 70 percent of the funds raised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04455, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Native American Energy Group, Inc. et al.
Government
June 16, 2023, 11:26 AM