The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Daniel Moser, the controller of FTE Networks Inc., Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action accuses the defendant of falsely representing that FTE’s revenue was $12.5 million and painting a false picture of the company’s finances. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00629, Securities and Exchange Commission v. moser.

September 30, 2022, 6:44 PM