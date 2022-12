New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities lawsuit against Matthew Moravec, CTO of crypto company Thor Technologies, on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit alleges that the defendant sold unregistered 'Thor Tokens' to raise money for a gig economy software platform, then failed to build the platform. The case is 3:22-cv-09044, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Moravec.

